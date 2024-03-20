Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.