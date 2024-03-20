Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.47. 657,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,141. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

