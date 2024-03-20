Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.