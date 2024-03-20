Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 25,256 shares.The stock last traded at $109.19 and had previously closed at $109.16.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

