Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

