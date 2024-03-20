Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,019,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,375,498 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $59.62.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.