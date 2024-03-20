Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,019,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,375,498 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $59.62.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

