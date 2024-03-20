Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 24.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $886,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $259.07. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.