Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.03

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.03 and last traded at $159.81, with a volume of 536342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.