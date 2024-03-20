Velas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Velas has a total market cap of $51.87 million and $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00083397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,570,111,665 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

