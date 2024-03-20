Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Velocity Minerals Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.