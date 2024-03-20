Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 2,415,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,309,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,346,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 125,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.