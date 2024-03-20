Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $16,688.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.00592519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00126686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00216321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,979,735 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

