Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Vertiv stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

