Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.14, but opened at $77.11. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,989,526 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

