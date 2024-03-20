Vest Financial LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $466.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $337.95 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

