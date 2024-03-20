Vest Financial LLC Acquires 81,095 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,095 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of 3M worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. 7,001,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,580. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

