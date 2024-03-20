Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in CF Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after acquiring an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

