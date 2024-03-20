Vest Financial LLC Buys 19,283 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

DFS traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $125.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

