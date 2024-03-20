Vest Financial LLC Buys 31,605 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.95. 215,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,395. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $204.60 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

