Vest Financial LLC Buys 73,502 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 2,133,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,317. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

