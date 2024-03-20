Vest Financial LLC Has $27.63 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83,562 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,197. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.