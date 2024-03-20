Vest Financial LLC Has $31.07 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.70. 353,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

