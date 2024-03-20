Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,849 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

MDT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

