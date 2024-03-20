Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $14.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,016.16. 177,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,879. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $932.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.15.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

