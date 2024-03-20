Vest Financial LLC Purchases 20,150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 124,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $258.51. 1,753,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

