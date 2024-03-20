Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Patrick André Sells 66,184 Shares

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £320,330.56 ($407,804.66).

Shares of LON VSVS traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 486.95 ($6.20). 463,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.05. Vesuvius plc has a 1-year low of GBX 378.60 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 498 ($6.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,227.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.59) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.11) to GBX 580 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

