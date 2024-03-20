Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.65.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
