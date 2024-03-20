Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

