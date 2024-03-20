Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $76.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

VKTX stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 571,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

