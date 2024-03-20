Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.76

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1646567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Vimeo Stock Performance
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Vimeo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
