Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.45. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,132,301 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

