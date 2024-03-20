Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Vita Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
