Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.01. Vitru shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3,512 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 41.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Vitru by 12.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

