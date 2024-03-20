Vor Biopharma (VOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VOR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

