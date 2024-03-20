Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

VMC stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $161.45 and a 52 week high of $272.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

