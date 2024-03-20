W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.49

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 29874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

