W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $913.89.

GWW opened at $1,001.18 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $1,016.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $928.64 and a 200-day moving average of $817.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

