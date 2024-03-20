Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.13

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 124861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

