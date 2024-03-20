Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.3%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 3,269,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,921,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $491.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

