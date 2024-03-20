Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $256.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $211.47 and last traded at $210.70, with a volume of 131369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 20,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

