WD-40 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.33. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.