Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

