Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/17/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/28/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 324,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,039. The stock has a market cap of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
