Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – American Axle & Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 324,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,039. The stock has a market cap of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

