Wells Fargo & Company Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $65.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

