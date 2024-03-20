Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

WFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.59. 7,485,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,374,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

