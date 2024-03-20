Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 6,178,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

