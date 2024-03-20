WEMIX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.20 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $985.48 million and $5.20 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 365,801,297 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,074,149.380884 with 365,767,178.8708085 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.58785006 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,241,245.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

