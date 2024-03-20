Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $44.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several analysts have commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

