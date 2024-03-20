West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $423.78. 515,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.53. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.