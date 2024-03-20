West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 6,020 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

