West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,861. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

